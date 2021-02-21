Federal ministers call on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Ministers Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Asad Umar and Mohammed Mian Soomro called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Sindh Governor House here on Sunday.

According to a Governor's House statement, they discussed in detail on the ongoing federally-funded projects including Karachi Transformation Plan and other matters.

They expressed their determination that all possible resources would be utilized for the development of the metropolis and they agreed that positive development results could only be achieved with collective efforts and in coordination with stakeholders.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, on the occasion, said that federal development programmes would be initiated without any difference in the Sindh province whereas the Prime Minister was ensuring steps for the development of the economic hub of the country.

He said that K-IV project of pure drinking water would be completed soon.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the federal government was spending on the development of the city more than its responsibility and many projects were being planned for the metropolis.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that the Prime Minister had issued special directives on the metropolis and Ministry of Finance implemented the same because to complete the development projects on time, issuance of development funds were necessary.

Mohammed Mian Soomro said that the vision of the Prime Minister for the development of the city was welcomed.

Fauzia Shaheen on the occasion said that the promotion of higher education was the top priority of the present government.