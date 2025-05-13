Federal Ministers Condole Death Of Irfan Daha
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Defence Production Raza Hayat Hiraj and Minister for Water and
Power Awais Khan Laghari on Thesday condoled the death of former provincial
minister Irfan Daha.
The both ministers visited Daha House, the residence of the deceased, to offer
condolences to his sons MNA Muhammad Khan Daha and Ahmad Khan Daha.
The federal ministers praised Irfan Daha’s contributions to parliament and humanitarian
services.
Raza Hayat Hiraj acknowledged Irfan Daha’s significant impact, saying that Daha's legacy would be
remembered in the history of Khanewal.
Awais Khan Laghari emphasized that the deceased’s approach to politics served as a role
model, particularly for newcomers to the political arena.
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal ministers condole death of Irfan Daha2 minutes ago
-
Man dies of suffocation2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on overpricing, quacks2 minutes ago
-
Punjab enrolls 1.4 million out-of-school children: Rana Sikandar Hayat12 minutes ago
-
DCC meeting focuses on Nutrition & Implementation12 minutes ago
-
WU students showcase plastic recycling project in education workshop12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 174,046 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
PM directs measures to broaden tax net; tech use to prevent evasion22 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on education reforms22 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq praises unity of nation, courage of armed forces against Indian aggression22 minutes ago
-
Call for creating awareness on child protection laws, establishment of child protection services42 minutes ago
-
Unidentified attackers shot killed wife, husband42 minutes ago