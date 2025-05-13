Federal ministers condole death of Irfan Daha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Defence Production Raza Hayat Hiraj and Minister for Water and

Power Awais Khan Laghari on Thesday condoled the death of former provincial

minister Irfan Daha.

The both ministers visited Daha House, the residence of the deceased, to offer

condolences to his sons MNA Muhammad Khan Daha and Ahmad Khan Daha.

The federal ministers praised Irfan Daha’s contributions to parliament and humanitarian

services.

Raza Hayat Hiraj acknowledged Irfan Daha’s significant impact, saying that Daha's legacy would be

remembered in the history of Khanewal.

Awais Khan Laghari emphasized that the deceased’s approach to politics served as a role

model, particularly for newcomers to the political arena.