Federal Ministers Condole The Demise Of Najma Hameed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Federal Ministers condole the demise of Najma Hameed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and Minister for education Rana Tanvir Hussain on Thursday, visited the residence of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Parliamentarian Begum Najma Hameed and expressed their condolence to the sons of the deceased and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and her mother, Tahira Aurangzeb.

They both stayed with the bereaved family for some time and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss with fortitude.

The Ministers paid tribute to Begum Najma Hameed and said that the political, democratic and public services of Najma Hamid would not be forgotten.

