Federal Ministers Hold Talks With Baloch Protestors

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Federal ministers hold talks with Baloch protestors

A committee comprising caretaker federal ministers Murtaza Solangi, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Jamal Shah held talks with the Baloch protestors on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) A committee comprising caretaker federal ministers Murtaza Solangi, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Jamal Shah held talks with the Baloch protestors on Thursday.

“As soon as the negotiations with the protesting women were completed, the committee of federal ministers issued orders for the immediate release of the arrested women,” a news release said.

The process for release of the protesting women had been started, it added.

The committee members later proceeded to the camp of protesting men.

The committee, including Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi, Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad, and Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah, was formed on the orders of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

