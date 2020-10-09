Federal ministers meet Chief Minister Buzdar, discuss matters of mutual interest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umer, Shafqat Mahmood, Fawad Chaudhary, chief whip in National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar and Advisor to PM Shehzad Akbar met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed different matters of mutual interest, at his office here on Friday.

They presented different proposals for public welfare schemes. Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance and Secretary Local Government gave briefings to the participants.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that organized work would be done for public welfare while Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer said that Punjab and the federal government would work in unison for providing facilities to the people.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that devolution of power would help resolve public problems at their doorsteps.

Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood reiterated that the government would come up to the expectations of the people in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized that practical steps had been taken for composite development of the province and assured that no area would remain deprived of development process.

Meanwhile, a target had been fixed to complete 1394 ongoing development projects in the current fiscal year while a tax relief worth 56 billion rupees had also been given due to the coronavirus situation, he added.

However, the CM pointed out that the social sector budget had been sufficiently increased and taxes had been reduced while expanding tax-base. Supplementary grants worth 61 billion rupees had been rejected as the province was strictly following financial discipline, he emphasized.

The CM maintained the Punjab government would benefit from the guidance and experience of federal ministers. Punjab had formulated ease of doing business for the construction sector and the ratio of stamp duty had been decreased from 5 per cent to one per cent, he said.

The CM assured the development work would also be done in the Constituencies of MNAs and effective mechanism would be devised for the way forward. The MNAs were companions as like the MPAs and their due rights would be given. The people would be empowered through the new local bodies system, the CM added.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home) and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.