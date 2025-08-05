Federal Ministers & PM AJK express solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Federal Ministers and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Tuesday expressed deep solidarity with the Kashmiri people, recognizing this historic day as a symbol of resilience and courage, while reiterating Pakistan’s firm stance on supporting Kashmir’s rightful struggle for self-determination.

In an exclusive message to ptv news, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary stated that India’s oppression against Kashmir is akin to an open market of tyranny.

He emphasized that on this day, the blood of Kashmiris is being spilled in the pursuit of their rightful self-determination, with the international community remaining silent.

However, he expressed hope that soon the sun of freedom would rise for the people of Kashmir.

Ahsan Iqbal further condemned India’s actions in Kashmir and called on the global community to take a stand against the human rights violations.

He reassured that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiri struggle until they achieve their rightful freedom and justice

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar also highlighted that the Human Rights Violation Day serves as a reminder to the world of the ongoing atrocities in Kashmir.

He condemned India's blatant disregard for international laws and its violation of the United Nations Charter, stressing that such actions must not go unchecked.

Tarar called on the global community to hold India accountable for its actions and ensure the protection of human rights in the region.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasized that India’s continuous violations of international norms are not only an affront to justice but also a challenge to global peace and security.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Kashmir’s struggle for self-determination, urging the United Nations and other international bodies to take concrete steps to address the human rights crisis in Kashmir.

He also expressed his gratitude to journalists and Hurriyat leaders for their tireless efforts in highlighting the voices of the Kashmiri people.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar acknowledged their role in bringing global attention to the human rights violations in Kashmir, stressing that their advocacy is vital in ensuring that the world does not forget the struggles of the Kashmiri nation.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq also termed August 5 as a "black day" in history, emphasizing that it marks the day when India unlawfully revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He condemned this illegal action, which violated international agreements and the rights of the Kashmiri

people.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri struggle and expressed hope that, despite India’s oppression, the people of Kashmir would soon achieve their rightful freedom and self-determination.

He stated that on both sides of the border and across the world, all Pakistanis and Kashmiris are united in their support for the cause of Kashmir.

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq emphasized that the strength of this unity sends a clear message to the world that Pakistan will continue to stand firmly with the people of Kashmir until they achieve their rightful freedom and justice.