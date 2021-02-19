Federal ministers visit Gwadar to review developmental projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari visited Gwadar on Thursday.

Commissioner Makran Division Shah Irfan Ahmed Gharshin and Deputy Commissioner Major Retired Abdul Kabir Zarkoon received them at Gwadar Airport and welcomed on their arrival .

The visit aimed to review the law and order situation in the region, reviewed the pace of work on ongoing and proposed development projects under the China - Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) program in Gwadar and to receive workable suggestions.

Chairman Gwadar Port Naseer Ahmad Shah Kashani, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (retd) Abdul Kabir Zarkoon briefed the Federal Ministers on the development projects in Gwadar.

They informed that works were underway to activate Gwadar Port as soon as possible under the direction of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliani.

Federal Ministers appreciated the vision of CM for special development and the efforts of the Federal Government to make Gwadar the best port according to international level.