Federal Ministers visits Quetta to address key issues in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Federal ministers, secretaries, and heads of federal departments visited Quetta to address key issues facing Balochistan.

An important meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

The meeting focused on resolving pending matters between the federal and provincial governments and 47 agenda points related to various federal ministries were discussed.

The officials from the Ministry of Petroleum, Ministry of Marine Affairs, FBR, Ministry of Information Technology, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Communications, Planning Commission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, PTA, Ministry of Law, Establishment Division, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Aviation, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Law and Justice.

Among the key issues addressed was the proposal to grant one-time amnesty for the registration of nearly 6,000 fishing boats within Balochistan's jurisdiction.

Both federal and provincial governments agreed to take coordinated steps to halt illegal trawling, including the installation of a tracking system, the establishment of a control room, and the implementation of stringent measures.

The Petroleum Ministry agreed to settle the outstanding three-year dues of the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) to Balochistan. Discussions were also held on intensifying anti-smuggling operations in the province and addressing the ongoing issues faced by farmers, particularly the transition of agricultural tube wells to solar energy.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Energy assured that the remaining funds for the execution solar tube well project would be disbursed by the second week of April, and the Energy Minister, Sardar Awais Khan Laghari, reaffirmed that the project would be completed soon.

Inspector General of Pakistan Railways Police, Muhammad Tahir Rai briefed the meeting on efforts to ensure the security of railway tracks and travel facilities. The need to enhance the capacity of railway police and provide modern weapons and equipment was also discussed in the meeting.

The Ministry of Communications provided updates on the progress of ongoing highway projects in Balochistan, including improvements on the Mashkail-Panjgur Road, Gwadar Port, Reko Diq, and Saindak projects.

The meeting was agreed to expedite the progress on important projects such as the Mashkail-Panjgur Road, Gwadar Port, Reko Diq, and Saindak. Additionally, assurances were given to increase the annual allocated resources for the early completion of the Kachhi Canal, in order to ensure the timely completion of these projects and accelerate the development of the region.

The Planning Commission assured that, as per Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, funds of one billion rupees would soon be allocated to address socio-economic challenges in each division of Balochistan.

The Foreign Ministry officials briefed the meeting on diplomatic actions to be taken against countries aiding terrorist organizations involved in activities in the province.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting assured the restoration of the Bureau Offices of Bol tv and GNN in Quetta, along with the activation of offices for all national media channels.

The Balochistan government demanded the establishment of bureau offices for all TV channels in Quetta, Turbat, and Naseerabad Divisions, to which the federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting provided a strong assurance.

During the meeting, a decision was made to take strict action against social media accounts involved in terrorism and subversion. Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja assured that regional heads of social media outlets would soon visit Quetta to take action against accounts spreading anti-state propaganda. It was also agreed that the Prime Minister’s Office would facilitate continuous communication between federal and provincial governments.

Furthermore, discussions were held on regulating internet services in Balochistan, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was tasked with addressing white-collar crimes, financial exchanges, and cybercrime issues in the region.

The Pakistan Coast Guard’s operational capacity would also be enhanced to combat illegal trawling, and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) would work with the federal government to intensify anti-terrorism efforts.

The meeting reached a consensus to form a committee, headed by the Secretary of Law, for effective provincial legislation regarding missing persons.

The Ministry of IT assured that effective measures would be taken to improve internet data services in the province. Additionally, the Establishment Division provided an assurance for the appointment of 108 vacant positions in PAS grades 17 to 21 in Balochistan.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has been directed to take measures to ensure the safe travel and provision of facilities for Zaireen traveling to Iran. The Finance Department assured the release of funds for the package introduced under the BISP for the livelihood of the marginalized communities.

The Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, praised the visit by federal ministers to Quetta, calling it a positive step. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for this initiative, which he believes will strengthen Balochistan’s narrative and counter anti-state propaganda.

He emphasized the need for urgent solutions to the delays in the solarization of Agri tube wells project.He also emphasized the need to accelerate progress on the NHA projects.

CM Bugti highlighted the provincial government’s ongoing efforts to provide better education opportunities for the youth, steering them away from illegal activities and guiding them to secure employment in prestigious institutions worldwide. He also expressed concern over the 24-year delay in the completion of the Kachhi Canal project, demanding the full release of allocated resources.

He said that efforts are being made to steer the youth of Balochistan away from smuggling and illegal trade, providing them with opportunities for education in world-class universities, including Harvard, as their future lies not in smuggling or Iranian oil tankers, but in education.

In the meeting, Federal Ministers for Energy, Economic Affairs, Finance, Petroleum, IT, and Maritime Affairs and various federal secretaries, as well as provincial ministers and secretaries from Balochistan, participated and pledged to work together for the betterment of the province. The decisions made in this meeting are expected to yield significant results for the people of Balochistan.