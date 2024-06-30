Open Menu

Federal Ministry's Academic Coaching Classes To Commence In Islamabad On Monday

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Federal Ministry's academic coaching classes to commence in Islamabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training said on Sunday that it has launched academic coaching classes in public schools and colleges in Islamabad.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), is launching academic coaching classes in public schools and colleges of Islamabad. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, this initiative aims to provide additional support to students and help them excel in their academic pursuits.

In coaching classes, over 4000 students have registered for their classes, which will commence on Monday.

The Ministry has selected and appointed the best teachers for these academic and coaching classes.

"Despite initial challenges, we have identified and placed the best talent and our team has worked tirelessly to manage logistics, including timetables and SOPs", the ministry added.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training said they are confident that this initiative will add another feather to the Ministry's and FDE's cap and contribute to the overall improvement of the education sector in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Sunday Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

6 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

16 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

16 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

16 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

17 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

17 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

17 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

17 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

17 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

17 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan