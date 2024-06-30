ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training said on Sunday that it has launched academic coaching classes in public schools and colleges in Islamabad.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), is launching academic coaching classes in public schools and colleges of Islamabad. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, this initiative aims to provide additional support to students and help them excel in their academic pursuits.

In coaching classes, over 4000 students have registered for their classes, which will commence on Monday.

The Ministry has selected and appointed the best teachers for these academic and coaching classes.

"Despite initial challenges, we have identified and placed the best talent and our team has worked tirelessly to manage logistics, including timetables and SOPs", the ministry added.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training said they are confident that this initiative will add another feather to the Ministry's and FDE's cap and contribute to the overall improvement of the education sector in Islamabad.