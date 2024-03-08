Open Menu

Federal Ombudperson, FOSPAH Team Share Greetings On International Women's Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment, Fauzia Viqar, and the team at FOSPAH wished all the women in Pakistan and across the globe a 'Happy International Women’s' Day.

This year’s theme 'Invest in women: Accelerate progress' is to encourage world governments to take concrete steps to ensure the fair representation of women, who constitute 50 percent of the world’s population, in senior positions in the public and private sector.

FOSPAH aims to accomplish the increased participation of women in the labour force by creating a safe working environment and taking swift action against sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination.

In this regard, to make the office of FOSPAH accessible for all the Federal Ombudsperson has launched Helpline No. 03444 367 367 for persons who wish to seek information about the harassment law.

