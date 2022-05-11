UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Abbottabad Office To Hold Open Kutcehry On 12th May In Mansehra

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Federal Ombudsman Abbottabad Office to hold Open Kutcehry on 12th May in Mansehra

The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad Monday has pledged to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps and would organize an open Kutchery on 12th May in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad Monday has pledged to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps and would organize an open Kutchery on 12th May in Mansehra.

Citizens of Mansehra were informed that if they have any complaint related to any federal agency, they can register their complaint in Open Kuthcery which would be held on May12th at the office of SDO PESCO Khaki Subdivision Circuit House Mansehra.

Under the direction of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, open Kuthcheries would be held at the tehsil level with the objective to provide speedy justice to the people living in the remote areas at their doorstep.

Regional Head, Federal Ombudsman Secretary, Regional Office, Abbottabad would hold a 'Khuli Kutchery' where complaints related to the Federal Department would be settled.

.

