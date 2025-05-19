Federal Ombudsman addressed 13000 cases in Quetta: Ghulam Sarwar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Ombudsman Chief Balochistan Region Ghulam Sarwar Brohi said that Federal Ombudsman had addressed 13,000 cases in the Quetta area in 2024 and the number of cases is increasing due to the trust of the public.

He said that the implementation of the decisions of the Federal Ombudsman is 96 percent adding that holding open courts in remote areas of Balochistan has helped in solving many problems.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference regarding the performance of the Federal Ombudsman at the Quetta Chamber of Small Industry here on Monday.

On this occasion, officials of the Quetta Chamber of Small Industry Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai, Malik Nadeem Kadi, Commissioner IRD Sarwar Javed, Neha Amin and others were also present.

He said that the Federal Ombudsman has provided justice to the victims by resolving complaints on unjustified electricity bills, the Malang Hotel is a charitable institution but their tariff is being collected by QESCO.

He said that the Federal Ombudsman heard the complaint and provided them with a relief of Rs 2.9 million and added that the Federal Ombudsman has reinstated 28 employees who were dismissed from science and technology without any excuse with their salaries and benefits.

Ghulam Sarwar Brohi said that the institution of the Federal Ombudsman is working for the welfare of the people, there is no need for a lawyer or fee for any case in the Federal Ombudsman, any case is resolved within 45 days, complaints related to 188 departments and 244 attached departments are solved.

He said that the media should spread awareness about the Federal Ombudsman so that more people would come to Federal Ombudsman.

No one's complaint has been returned without being resolved, but provided that it falls under our jurisdiction, he said.