Federal Ombudsman Addresses 47 Complaints
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Dr Zahid Malik, the Multan Region head of the office of Federal Ombudsman, addressed dozens of complaints of people ranging from insurance claim payments worth over Rs 1 million to weaker cellular signals besides complaints against Railways and FIA here.
A spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday that regional head heard complaints of a number of people against State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) including one Ehsan Elahi who alleged he had paid Rs 200,000 to an SLIC agent but he usurped that money instead of depositing it in the SLIC account. After investigations by SLIC on the Ombudsman’s orders, the complaint was found to be true and the complainant was paid Rs 200,000.
Another complainant Muhammad Ameer received Rs 11000 as arrears while seventeen others were issued cheque worth Rs 850,000 as insurance claim.
Dr. Zahid also heard eleven complaints against FIA, sixteen against PTA and cellular companies regarding weaker cellular signals and one against Railways. All these complaints were resolved today, the spokesman said.
Dr. Zahid said people could file complaints on a plain paper or in form of SMS to 1055, Whatsapp, email or instagram to get their problems resolved.
