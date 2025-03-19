Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Addresses 47 Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Federal Ombudsman addresses 47 complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Dr Zahid Malik, the Multan Region head of the office of Federal Ombudsman, addressed dozens of complaints of people ranging from insurance claim payments worth over Rs 1 million to weaker cellular signals besides complaints against Railways and FIA here.

A spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday that regional head heard complaints of a number of people against State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) including one Ehsan Elahi who alleged he had paid Rs 200,000 to an SLIC agent but he usurped that money instead of depositing it in the SLIC account. After investigations by SLIC on the Ombudsman’s orders, the complaint was found to be true and the complainant was paid Rs 200,000.

Another complainant Muhammad Ameer received Rs 11000 as arrears while seventeen others were issued cheque worth Rs 850,000 as insurance claim.

Dr. Zahid also heard eleven complaints against FIA, sixteen against PTA and cellular companies regarding weaker cellular signals and one against Railways. All these complaints were resolved today, the spokesman said.

Dr. Zahid said people could file complaints on a plain paper or in form of SMS to 1055, Whatsapp, email or instagram to get their problems resolved.

Recent Stories

EDGE expands naval capabilities through multi-bill ..

EDGE expands naval capabilities through multi-billion Euro joint venture with CM ..

17 seconds ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity launched ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity launched on Zayed Humanitarian Day

26 seconds ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day chance to uphold solidarity ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day chance to uphold solidarity, human brotherhood: Hazza bin ..

44 seconds ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Hungarian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Hungarian Business Council

1 minute ago
 17 children die due to measles in Sindh over two p ..

17 children die due to measles in Sindh over two past months

7 minutes ago
 UK imposes fine wroth £5.2 million upon Hassan Na ..

UK imposes fine wroth £5.2 million upon Hassan Nawaz for not paying taxes

22 minutes ago
Establishment of a special overseas bench in the I ..

Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a pract ..

1 hour ago
 Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI ..

Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..

2 hours ago
 Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition ..

Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025

4 hours ago
 UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

4 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 202 ..

Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before ..

Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan