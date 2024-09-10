Federal Ombudsman addresses citizens’ complaints at doorstep

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Investigation Officer of Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office at Dera Ismail Khan Imran Khan on Tuesday said that priority was being given to extend relief to citizens at the earliest.

He expressed these views during his visit to Bannu where he listened to public complaints at Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) office.

Under Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR) program, Imran Khan listened to a number of citizens’ complaints against several federal organizations including CMA, WAPDA (PESCO), NADRA, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Passport office and other organizations.

Later, while talking to media persons, the investigation officer said the Primary objective of the visit was to facilitate citizens' access to government officials so that their issues could be resolved on the spot.

He said such visits were undertaken in line with the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi to provide relief to citizens at their doorstep.

He said the inspections of offices of authorities concerned were being conducted besides arranging open courts in remote areas in this regard.

He said no laxity or negligence should be shown on part of any official and timely measures should be taken for prompt resolution of citizens’ complaints.

