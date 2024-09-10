Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Addresses Citizens’ Complaints At Doorstep

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Federal Ombudsman addresses citizens’ complaints at doorstep

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Investigation Officer of Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office at Dera Ismail Khan Imran Khan on Tuesday said that priority was being given to extend relief to citizens at the earliest.

He expressed these views during his visit to Bannu where he listened to public complaints at Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) office.

Under Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR) program, Imran Khan listened to a number of citizens’ complaints against several federal organizations including CMA, WAPDA (PESCO), NADRA, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Passport office and other organizations.

Later, while talking to media persons, the investigation officer said the Primary objective of the visit was to facilitate citizens' access to government officials so that their issues could be resolved on the spot.

He said such visits were undertaken in line with the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi to provide relief to citizens at their doorstep.

He said the inspections of offices of authorities concerned were being conducted besides arranging open courts in remote areas in this regard.

He said no laxity or negligence should be shown on part of any official and timely measures should be taken for prompt resolution of citizens’ complaints.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution Bannu WAPDA Visit Dera Ismail Khan Media Government PESCO

Recent Stories

realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

40 minutes ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

2 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

3 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

4 hours ago
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

7 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

16 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

16 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan