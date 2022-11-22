UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Addresses Over One Lakh Complaints In Year 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Federal Ombudsman addresses over one lakh complaints in Year 2021

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman addressed 106,732 complaints, out of a total of 110,397, received during the Year 2021, said Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Multan Mahmood Javed Bhatti.

Addressing a ceremony in the private college Vehari, Mahmood Javed Bhatti observed that the federal ombudsman used to hear complaints related to more than 200 federal and its allied departments.

The Federal Ombudsman came into operation in Pakistan in 1983. The purpose of the federal ombudsman institution is to redress public grievances. People can contact Helpline 1055 and the Ombudsman office will resolve the complaints within 60 days. Similarly, people can submit their complaints without a stamp if they found that any work was being done according to the rules in any federal institution.

He added that the Ombudsman would notify the receipt of the application within 24 hours.

"If the complaint is not satisfied with the decision of the Federal Ombudsman, the applicant can register an appeal within 30 days".

About 96% of the decisions of the Federal Ombudsman are implemented, said Bhatti. The decisions are being done in transparent manners based on merit. In Multan division, 36 open courts were organized wherein 1087 complaints were addressed, he added. On this occasion, Principle of the Superior College Rao Ismail, and many others were also present.

