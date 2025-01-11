Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Addresses PLI Complaints

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Federal Ombudsman addresses PLI complaints

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) In light of numerous complaints, lodged against the Postal Life Insurance Department, In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Mushtaq Ahmed Awan summoned the general manager of Postal Life Lahore by issuing a formal notice on Saturday.

Responding to the summons, the general manager presented 41 claim cheques totaling approximately Rs 6.2 million.

Additionally, under the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, a notice was sent to officials at the CEO Postal Life office in Islamabad to address long-pending group insurance death claims.

As a result, the GM of Postal Life Insurance assured that claim cheques for 29 applicants, amounting to nearly Rs 10 million, would be issued within a week.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Sargodha General Motors Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

12 minutes ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

26 minutes ago
 Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefi ..

Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..

1 hour ago
 FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

2 hours ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

2 hours ago
PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

2 hours ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

3 hours ago
 UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's to ..

UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism

3 hours ago
 Dubai to host top AI game developers competition o ..

Dubai to host top AI game developers competition on January 23

3 hours ago
 Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during ..

Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan