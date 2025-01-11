Federal Ombudsman addresses PLI complaints

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) In light of numerous complaints, lodged against the Postal Life Insurance Department, In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Mushtaq Ahmed Awan summoned the general manager of Postal Life Lahore by issuing a formal notice on Saturday.

Responding to the summons, the general manager presented 41 claim cheques totaling approximately Rs 6.2 million.

Additionally, under the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, a notice was sent to officials at the CEO Postal Life office in Islamabad to address long-pending group insurance death claims.

As a result, the GM of Postal Life Insurance assured that claim cheques for 29 applicants, amounting to nearly Rs 10 million, would be issued within a week.