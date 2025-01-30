Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Addresses PLI Complaints, Distributed Cheques

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) After receiving multiple complaints, In-charge Federal Ombudsman for Sargodha Mushtaq Ahmed Awan summoned Assistant Director Postal Life Insurance Corporation Muzmail Sherazi on Thursday, who brought with him 22 claim cheques totaling approximately Rs. 7.550 million.

Under the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, a notice was also issued to officials at the Chief Executive Officer Postal Life office, urging them to address long-pending group insurance death claims.

Mushtaq Awan, who supervised the cheque distribution process, stated that the complaints had been received 10 months ago and, thanks to strenuous efforts, were finally resolved today. He said that the beneficiaries, including widows, had been deprived of their group insurance payments, and their concerns had gone unheard until now.

Awan directed the officials concerned to prioritise the resolution of any remaining pending claims. The following beneficiaries of the deceased received their cheques: Azal Hussain Khan, Zaitoon, Raazia Bibi, Saima Aslam, Abida Parveen, Saira Khan, Ghulam Safia, Rahat Firdous, Saleem Bibi, Shehnaz Bibi, Rashida Batool, Muhammad Shahzaib, Nurgis Khursheed, Muhammad Munir, Ghulam Fatima, Noor Bhari, Rifat Rukhsana, Nasreen Akhtar Naz, Ahmed Khan, Awais Khan, Kousar Parveen, and Umar Farooq.

The recipients expressed their heartfelt thanks to In-charge Federal Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmed Awan for his personal attention to resolving their long-awaited payments.

