Federal Ombudsman Adviser Hears Public Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 06:08 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Regional adviser to Federal Ombudsman, Mahmood Javed Bhatti, heard problems of people against federal government departments on Monday and issued appropriate orders to provide relief to them.

Speaking on the occasion, the adviser said that Ombudsman’s Office was a facility that people can avail to have access to cost-free justice without any delay. He said that most of the complainants were against Wapda.

He said that the FO office decides cases within 45 days after receiving them and the complainants need not hire any lawyer to plead their cases.

