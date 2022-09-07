Federal Ombudsman Adviser visits relief camp for flood victims in Baldia

Senior Adviser to Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi Syed Anwar Hyder on Wednesday visited a relief camp for the flood affected people set up by the district administration at an under construction building of a government hospital in Baldia area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Adviser to Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi Syed Anwar Hyder on Wednesday visited a relief camp for the flood affected people set up by the district administration at an under construction building of a government hospital in Baldia area.

The adviser inspected different sections of the camp including registration counter, residential rooms, kitchen and lavatories to review the facilities being provided to the people displaced due to heavy rains and floods in Sindh.

Deputy Commissioner Keamari Mukhtiar Ali Abro, while briefing the senior adviser to Federal Ombudsman, informed that over 100 people, including women and children belonging to Shikarpur and other areas had been given shelter in the camp.

Anwar was further informed that about 65 flood affected persons had returned to their villages after situation got better there. Some other flood victims were also to reach the said camp for shelter, he added.

The flood victims were being provided three meals a day and basic healthcare facilities in the camp with cooperation of some charitable organisations, the deputy commissioner said, adding that fumigation was also being carried out at the camp to prevent the spread of mosquitoes.

The deputy commissioner apprised that the hygienic environment was also being ensured at the camp.

Syed Anwar expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the displaced people and called for ensuring maximum facilitation to the victims in these difficult times.