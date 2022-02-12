(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has applauded the performance of Punjab Government on improvement of jail conditions in Punjab under jail reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has applauded the performance of Punjab Government on improvement of jail conditions in Punjab under jail reforms. In pursuance of Supreme Court orders in Suo Motu Case No.1 of 2016, the Federal Ombudsman reviewed progress on implementation of recommendations of the report of the committee constituted by the Wafaqi Mohtasib for Jail Reforms. The Federal Ombudsman presented quarterly report in the Supreme Court in the matter.

It was decided in a meeting which was co-chaired by the Wafaqi Mohtasib and the Chief Secretary Punjab on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Home Secretary, I.G Prisons, Advocate General and other concerned departments of Punjab.

The meeting reviewed the progress on each recommendation. IG Prisons Punjab gave a comprehensive presentation indicating some new initiatives for the welfare of jail inmates.

These initiatives include over-crowding, construction of new jails and wards for women, children and drug addicts. He also explained the new amendments in paroles law to facilitate genuine cases of prisoners with facts and figures. The IG also told about the state of the art Complaints Management System to ensure that jail inmates are treated humanely and basic comforts are being made available to them. In two jails, they have constructed accommodations for congregational rights of prisons.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib appreciated the efforts and good work especially, being undertaken under the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab. He said that these best practices could be emulated by other provinces. He further said that other provincial headquarters should also monitor and review progress on jail reforms.