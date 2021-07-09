UrduPoint.com
Federal Ombudsman Asks HESCO To Address Complaints Of Consumers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

Federal Ombudsman asks HESCO to address complaints of consumers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Hyderabad Region Syed Saghar Hussain Zaidi has asked Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to address problems and complaints of the consumers as soon as possible.

At a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Rehan Hameed at his office here on Friday, the ombudsman also asked Hameed to implement orders of his office in order to provide relief to the people and to let justice prevail.

He congratulated Hameed, who assumed the charge last month, for being appointed as the distribution company's new chief.

Hameed on his part assured the ombudsman that his orders would be implemented.

He said, he was trying to create a soft image of HESCO among the consumers by improving conduct of the officers and staff while dealing with the public.

The CEO said, the company's staff was always working to ensure supply of electricity to the consumers also with the objective to improve the company's reputation.

Superintending Engineer (SE) Hyderabad HESCO Aijaz Ahmed Channa, SE Larh Manzoor Hussain Soomro, SE Mirpurkhas Muhammad Iqbal Barejo, SE Nawabshah Muhammad Sattar Lashari and other officials were present on the occasion.

