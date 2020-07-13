Federal Ombudsman asks IOs to reach out people for complaints redressal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has directed the Investigating Officers (IOs) of regional offices to frequently visit districts and tehsils to hear public complaints under the Outreach Complaint Resolution Programme. Tahir Shahbaz told this to the regional offices' IOs, while chairing a meeting here to review progress of investigation and other related work, said a press release issued on Monday. The federal ombudsman emphasized upon Investigating and Senior Officers of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat to provide maximum relief to complainants. He underlined the need for expanding the scope of awareness campaign to educate them about their rights. All tools of media including social media should be used to sensitize people particularly belonging to remote areas about the role of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat for protection their rights.

Tahir Shahbaz also stressed the need for organizing meetings with major federal government agencies to pass on maximum relief to people through resolution of systemic issues.

Giving briefing over prison reforms, the Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis informed the meeting that six quarterly implementation reports had been submitted in the Supreme Court.

All the stake holders had completed their legislative process, whereas the Oversight Committees had also been fully functional, he added.

The commissioner said Punjab had linked 9 Anti-Terrorism Courts for video link trials from jails. Tahir Shahbaz directed that the meetings with all stakeholders had not been materialized during the current quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, progress reports must be obtained from them. He called for speedy efforts to improve plight of prisoners by changing the mindsets.