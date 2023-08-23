Federal Ombudsman asks provincial govts to pay outstanding dues to federal departments

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi has urged the provincial governments to pay outstanding dues to the federal government agencies/departments so that they could overcome their financial constraints.

He was talking to the media after presiding over a meeting of heads of the federal government agencies/departments including WAPDA, Sui Gas Limited, Postal Services, FIA and others at South Punjab Secretariat here Wednesday.

The Federal Ombudsman told that the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat had disposed of over 134,000 applications seeking justice and relief in issues pertaining to the federal government agencies/departments including WAPDA, Sui Southern Gas Limited, Sui Northern Gas Limited, Pakistan Railways, Postal Services, Estate Life Insurance and others. "We are satisfied that 90 percent of decisions given by the Office of Federal Ombudsman in filed applications have been implemented and the applicants were provided with relief," he said.

He said that the Federal Ombudsman had played a pivotal role in providing relief to tens of thousands of the applicants including widows, orphans and other poor people who could not even afford expenditures to file petitions with courts. "The people filing their applications with the Office of Federal Ombudsman have been provided with relief free of cost," he said and added that more applications would be filed with the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat pertaining to alleged over billing by power companies and sui gas companies, pension and insurance.

He said that he himself monitored implementation of decisions giving by the Office of Federal Ombudsman in order to ensure provision of relief to people.

He said that the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat received hundreds of application on daily basis and added that he and the advisors to the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat monitored the implementation of the decisions giving by the Office of the Federal Ombudsman.

He said that he was informed that a large number of people had filed their applications with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against cyber crimes. He urged the FIA to accelerate their process to control cyber crimes.

He said that during the hearings, he was informed by the focal persons of the federal government agencies/departments that the provincial governments had to pay outstanding dues to them. He urged the provincial governments to ensure payment of outstanding dues to the federal government agencies/departments so that they could overcome their financial issues. The payment of the outstanding dues to the federal government departments by the provincial government will help payment of pensions and dues of the employees besides resolving other issues," he said.