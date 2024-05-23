Federal Ombudsman Commends Sindh's Prison Reforms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:42 PM
Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah presided over a meeting regarding prison reforms on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah presided over a meeting regarding prison reforms on Thursday.
Senior Advisor to the Ombudsman Anwar Haider, the Secretary of Health, the Inspector General of Prisons and officials from the Home Department attended the meeting. The Primary focus of the meeting was to comprehensively assess the current state of prisons across Sindh and devise strategies for their enhancement and reforms.
Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah informed the meeting about several key initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the province's correctional facilities.
Chief Secretary Sindh said that the provincial government plans to introduce audio and video link systems in all prisons across Sindh. This will enable prisoners to appear in court proceedings and talk with their families via video links. The Chief Secretary further stated that 500 acres of land will be allocated for the construction of a new prison in Karachi.
This development is expected to alleviate overcrowding issues and improve living conditions for inmates.
Furthermore, the budget for providing quality food to prisoners has been significantly increased from 1200 million to 2400 million,
underscoring the commitment to ensuring the well-being of inmates.
To strengthen oversight and accountability within the prison system, Chief Secretary Shah announced the formation of 22 oversight committees, each dedicated to monitoring the conditions within a specific prison facility. Highlighting efforts to empower inmates through education and skill-building initiatives, it was announced that educational and vocational training programs are being extended to 2824 prisoners.
Additionally, female prisoners in Karachi Central Jail are now being offered digital courses from prominent platforms such as Google and Amazon.
Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi expressed his satisfaction with the significant progress made in prison reforms across Sindh. He commended the efforts undertaken and emphasized the importance of ongoing initiatives in alignment with directives from the Supreme Court.
Recent Stories
Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister
Seminar held on planning for development of city
AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country
Nine dead, dozens hurt, as stage collapses at Mexico election rally
Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists
NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, con ..
Trishan Patel joins national football team as assistant coach
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electrici ..
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister7 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on planning for development of city9 minutes ago
-
AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country9 minutes ago
-
Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists9 minutes ago
-
NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris9 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, concerns of tribal peop ..22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electricity thieves22 minutes ago
-
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi28 minutes ago
-
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser28 minutes ago
-
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC28 minutes ago
-
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments in Hazro28 minutes ago
-
COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership28 minutes ago