Federal Ombudsman constitute a team to investigate issues at Rawalpindi Passport office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi taking cognizance of complaints against delay in issuance of passports to general public and lack of facilities in the Immigration and Passport Office Rawalpindi, constituted a team of senior officers to investigate the issues.

The committee comprising of Muhammad Safdar D.G.(Admn.) WMS (former DG Immigration & Passport), Pervez Haleem Rajput, consultant (Implementation) and M. Javed Chaudhary, Director Media to investigate the issues at Passport Office and submit report.

The Inspection Team has submitted its preliminary report after listening to the complaints of general public and observed serious mismanagement in handling the general public who visited for the issuance of their passports.

The team also observed lack of adequate seating facilities due to which people were forced to wait in long queues and also observed non-availability of fans and lack of drinking water facilities in the sitting area. During inspection the system of passport office broke down due to damage caused to the fiber optic in some area of Rawalpindi.

On the immediate direction of inspection team, people were facilitated for issuance of their passports from Passport office, Islamabad.The Inspection Team was informed that every day 500-600 persons visit for issuance of their Passports.

The team observed that the waiting time for the applicant was 3-4 hours which was too long. The team also noticed that one senior citizen, Syed Zakir Hussain visited 14 times from Wah Cantt. for the issuance of his passport but to no avail. The Director Passport office informed that due to non-recognition of his face by the system, passport could not be issued to him.

The team directed Passport Office to issue him a passport on immediate basis, as he has already got his CNIC revised. A lady applicant complained that the second page of her passport was missing therefore; the diplomatic mission was not accepting her passport for affixation of visa.

After inquiring into the matter, the passport office was directed by the Inspection Team to take immediate steps for issuance of revised passport to her and reimburse the fine of Rs.5000 to her as it was not her fault but that of Passport Office.

The Inspection Team also issued immediate instructions to the Director Passport Office Rawalpindi for provision of better facilities to the applicants.

The Inspection Team after witnessing the entire process of issuance of passport at Passport office Rawalpindi, recommended establishment of one more Passport Office in Rawalpindi to cater to the load of work. The team will submit its detailed report to the Federal Ombudsman within three days.