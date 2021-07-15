Federal Ombudsman decides 130,112 complaints last year

The Federal Ombudsman received 133,521 complaints against the federal department of which 130,112 decided during the year 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Ombudsman received 133,521 complaints against the federal department of which 130,112 decided during the year 2020.

Addressing a press conference at press club here on Thursday, Grievance Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis, Advisor Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Dr Inamul Haq Javed said this.

He said that the number of cases decided was the highest in the history of the last 38 years.

He said that on the orders of the Federal Ombudsman, 51,316 complaints of overseas Pakistanis were redressed by Pakistani embassies and Pakistani missions abroad while 6,447 complaints were resolved at Facilitation Desks set up at all international airports in Pakistan.

Dr Inam said that a separate department set up at Federal Ombudsman Secretariat was functioning under the supervision of Grievance Commissioner for oversees Pakistanis for redressing the complaints.

He said that the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat received 55,591 complaints by post; 16,650 complaints through website; 5,999 complaints through mobile applications and 55,281 complaints through Overseas Pakistani Complaint Portal during the same period.

He said that 6112 complaints were addressed through the Out Reach Complaint Resolution (OCR) programme.

He said that the Federal Ombudsman had set up one-window desks at all international airports in the country with 12 desks of different departments working round the clock for provision of services to overseas Pakistanis and resolving their issues on the spot.