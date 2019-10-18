Federal Ombudsman decides 56000 cases during current year

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz Friday said Regional Ombudsman Office Hazara Region has been established by federal government to facilitate masses and solve their complaints

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz Friday said Regional Ombudsman Office Hazara Region has been established by federal government to facilitate masses and solve their complaints.

Talking to media here, he said that 56000 cases have been disposed off by the ombudsman office during current year. He said that number of complaints received in the office has been increased after introduction of mobile application.

Giving the details of operational facilities all over the country, he said that at present 13 regional offices are working in the country and majority of complaints are related to Nadra, Wapda, SNGPL, Passport office, NHA, post office, and Pakistan Railways adding cases have been decided in 60 days.

Syed Tahir Shahbaz disclosed that federal ombudsman also focuses on child rights, jail reforms, and overseas Pakistani issues adding federal government departments have also been given suggestion to establish their own complaint cells in greater public interests.