Federal ombudsman decides 74,869 cases during 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy and free of charge justice to the people at the doorsteps, the federal ombudsman has decided around 74,869 complaints during 2019.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz said a total of 73,059 complaints were received during the year 2019, which was 3.31 percent higher than the previous year.

Whereas, a total of 74,869 complaints have been decided by clearing the backlog of November and December, showing 7.60 percent rise as compared to the 2018, he added. He said findings issued by him were accepted mostly by the 99 percent agencies and the complainants, adding only in 1039 cases, review petitions were filed which was 1.39 percent of total complaints.

A total of 317 representations were filed before the president against the decisions of federal ombudsman, which is 0.42 percent of total complaints. Around 87.2 percent findings were got implemented during 2019, he added.

The federal ombudsman, he said, has expanded its services to the far flung areas of Pakistan through robust awareness campaign. The Wafaqi Mohtasib, he said, on the advice of the president initiated a number of innovative techniques to increase awareness among general public about the use of services being offered. In this regard two seminars were held at President Secretariat and Governor House, Lahore, he added. "The President of Pakistan also inaugurated public friendly website and mobile app through which the public can easily file their complaints. This office also created accounts of Facebook, Instagram and YouTube so that maximum people could be aware of its services.

The public service messages were also run through television channels and mobile phones. An awareness documentary was telecast on Pakistan Television (ptv) and awareness lectures were also delivered in the leading universities. The federal ombudsman also held 16 press conferences himself in various parts of the country, he told. He said the year 2019 was observed as the "year of awareness", therefore, a comprehensive public awareness campaign was run by using electronic, print and social media tools. Due to this campaign a number of complaints have increased considerably, especially in Balochistan, South Punjab and other remote areas of the country. He said we have also introduced a Mobile App through which 2,054 complaints were received. Now a person can lodge a complaint from his/her home through Mobile App and also witness the entire process and status of his complaint. High number of complaints was registered against LESCO as 9,932, K-electric 6,207, SNGPL 6,589, PESCO 4,404 and NADRA 3,948, he briefed. Syed Tahir Shahbaz said the institution of federal ombudsman has emerged as a vibrant institution to provide relief to a common man.

He said his office is considered as a poor man's court which dispenses free of charge justice in a speedy manner. He said during 2019 every finding was decided within a period of 60 days and the review petition within 45 days.

He said to improve the redressal mechanism; the officers of this secretariat visited the remote areas under Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR) to provide relief at the doorsteps of the common man and decided 5,228 cases during the year.