QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on said that the Federal Ombudsman Department is endeavoring to address problems of people at their doorsteps.

He said this while chairing a meeting of heads of Federal Departments at Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Quetta on Thursday.

He said the Federal Ombudsman department has solved 54000 complaints of poor and needy people across the country on war footing basis.

On this occasion, the heads of Federal Departments apprised him about the performance of their departments and other matters.

He stressed the participants of the meeting to work hard and address problems being faced by people.