PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz here on Monday said speedy mechanism has been devised to swiftly address people's complaints against the government organizations and provide speedy justice to all aggrieved parties at their doorsteps.

Addressing a press conference here at the office of Provincial Ombudsman, Tahir Shahbaz said Federal Ombudsman has devised an inclusive and speedy mechanism for swift disposal of public complaints against the government organizations in a short time.

He said a new mobile application system has been developed for filling of complaints and tracking of applications on fast track basis.

Tahir Shahbaz said Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman) has received around 70,000 complaints during 2018 against various agencies and majority of them were disposed off accordingly.

He said once a complaint was received either in written form or through mobile app, was being decided within 50 to 60 days, adding majority of complaints are being received against power distribution companies.

Shahbaz said he held an important meeting with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Monday and discussed with him jails reforms besides others issues confronted to people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said a comprehensive report about recommendations of Federal Ombudsman regarding improvement of jails conditions made by provinces would be submitted with Supreme Court in October next.

Federal Ombudsman was tasked by the Supreme Court to formulate recommendations for improving jails conditions and to redress grievances of prisoners.

He said SC has endorsed Federal Ombudsman recommendations and on September 18, 2018 has ordered submission of implementation report after every three months, adding three reports have already been submitted in this regard.

Shahbaz said districts oversight committees for welfare of prisoners were formed that would visit jails every month with a clear directions to submit reports to Federal Ombudsman Office besides preparations of standard operating procedures (SOP) to help facilitate inmates.

He said it has been recommended that a jail should be established in every district headquarter to address problems of overcrowding and efforts should be made for completion of construction work of Swat, Hangu and Shangla jails besides expansion of DI Khan, completion of Bakhshi Khanas at Swabi, Charsadda and Haripur within stipulated time.

Regarding the key recommendations, he said, jail-wise survey and study would be conducted by Home and Prisons Department to determine the exact requirement of each jail so that deficiencies could be ratified on priorities basis.

Tahir Shahbaz said revamping of probation and parole system in the province, strengthening of linkages among prison, police, prosecution, NADRA and courts, effective coordination with other educational institutions for provision of quality education and ensuring proper health care facilities including psychological counseling of prisoners in jails were recommended.

Similarly, steps should be taken for establishment of prisoners' welfare fund for payment of fines, setting up of rehabilitation centers for mental deranged, drug users and juvenile prisoners and role of respected donors and educational institutions would be encouraged.

He said prisoners with fatal diseases and infections like HIV, Hepatitis, TB and drug addicts should be segregated and kept apart from other prisoners and provincial government should take concrete steps for women prisoners for their proper security and care by NGOs to rehabilitate them after their release from jails.

Shahbaz said proactive role of media was vital for spreading awareness and education of people about the role and functions of Federal Ombudsman for quick resolutions of their problems.

In this connection he said, an awareness seminar would be held at Lahore by Mid of October next and his office is planning to hold a similar seminar in Peshawar for information and education of public about role of Federal Ombudsman.

Tahir Shahbaz said necessary support would be provided to all those prisoners who are languishing in jails due to nonpayment of fine for their release and focus would be made on rehabilitation of prisoners including juvenile inmates in order to make them useful citizens of the society.