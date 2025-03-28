Federal Ombudsman DG Khan regional office notified, starts functioning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Federal Ombudsman has notified a new regional office in Dera Ghazi Khan, the 18th in the country, to extend speedy justice to people and it has started functioning with Dr. Zahid Malik as its Incharge.

In exercise of the powers conferred as per Article 9(4) of the President's Order No. 1 of 1983, the Honourable Wafaqi Mohtasib has been pleased to approve Establishment of Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat, Regional office, Dera Ghazi Khan, with immediate effect with territorial jurisdiction over Dera Ghazi Khan (divisional headquarters), Layyah, Rajanpur and Taunsa, according to a notification dated Mar 28, issued on Friday.

The addition of new regional office of Federal Ombudsman would serve as a justice-at-door-step facility for people of DG Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur and Taunsa who would be able to file complaints against the maladministration of the federal departments in DG Khan.

Earlier, they had to travel to Multan Regional Office to file such complaints, said Incharge regional office Dr. Zahid Malik in a statement.

A new office building has already been taken on rent and staff recruited meaning thereby the office has started functioning the day it was notified i.e Mar 28, 2025.

People can file complaint with the regional office of Federal Ombudsman on a simple plain paper or can send it as a message to 1055 or can do it through WhatsApp, Instagram or email to get their problems resolved within 60 days at their doorstep, Incharge FO regional office Dr. Zahid Malik said.