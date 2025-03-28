Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman DG Khan Regional Office Notified, Starts Functioning

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Federal Ombudsman DG Khan regional office notified, starts functioning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Federal Ombudsman has notified a new regional office in Dera Ghazi Khan, the 18th in the country, to extend speedy justice to people and it has started functioning with Dr. Zahid Malik as its Incharge.

In exercise of the powers conferred as per Article 9(4) of the President's Order No. 1 of 1983, the Honourable Wafaqi Mohtasib has been pleased to approve Establishment of Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat, Regional office, Dera Ghazi Khan, with immediate effect with territorial jurisdiction over Dera Ghazi Khan (divisional headquarters), Layyah, Rajanpur and Taunsa, according to a notification dated Mar 28, issued on Friday.

The addition of new regional office of Federal Ombudsman would serve as a justice-at-door-step facility for people of DG Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur and Taunsa who would be able to file complaints against the maladministration of the federal departments in DG Khan.

Earlier, they had to travel to Multan Regional Office to file such complaints, said Incharge regional office Dr. Zahid Malik in a statement.

A new office building has already been taken on rent and staff recruited meaning thereby the office has started functioning the day it was notified i.e Mar 28, 2025.

People can file complaint with the regional office of Federal Ombudsman on a simple plain paper or can send it as a message to 1055 or can do it through WhatsApp, Instagram or email to get their problems resolved within 60 days at their doorstep, Incharge FO regional office Dr. Zahid Malik said.

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..

41 minutes ago
 Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 milli ..

Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024

56 minutes ago
 UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersb ..

UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue

1 hour ago
 Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of ..

Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..

2 hours ago
 Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation ..

Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR

2 hours ago
 Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmar ..

Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO

2 hours ago
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 inju ..

UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..

2 hours ago
 Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024 ..

Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to hi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..

3 hours ago
 Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorro ..

Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow

3 hours ago
 DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Aud ..

DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition ..

Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan