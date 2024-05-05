Federal Ombudsman DI Khan Office On Top For Resolving IRD Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office DI Khan has resolved 799 cases under the Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD) mechanism during 2023, which is the highest figure of any regional office in the country.
It was stated by the Senior Investigation Officer of Federal Ombudsman (Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat) Regional Office DI Khan Imran Khan while talking to APP here on Monday.
He informed that IRD started in April 2022, was a mechanism under which the Ombudsman office plays a mediation role in resolving disputes even out of its jurisdiction.
Moreover, he said, the regional office DI Khan has disposed of about 4961 cases out of a total of 5391 registered complaints received during last year with an 80 per cent success ratio. He also mentioned that the Complaints Collection Center, Wana which was established in December 2022 has disposed of 2067 cases out of a total of 2255 registered complaints with a 95 per cent success ratio during the same period.
Moreover, Imran Khan said, the office also conducts open courts in different areas to provide them inexpensive and speedy justice to the masses at their doorsteps.
He informed that the next two open courts would be held in Paroa and Paharpur Tehsils of Dera Ismail Khan on May 6 and 9 respectively.
He said the regional office also taking steps to create awareness among the citizens about the federal ombudsman so that maximum people could get benefit from it. He said the awareness seminars were being organized in different educational institutions including Gomal University besides displaying banners at offices of various federal government departments.
The regional office DI Khan was mandated to decide complaints received from DI Khan, Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, South Waziristan (Upper & Lower), North Waziristan and Bhakkar districts.
The complaints filed against alleged irregularities and mismanagement of public sector departments are being addressed within 60 days and our findings are also being shared with the Federal Ombudsman Office, Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..
Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Yasar Niaz selected for global prize5 minutes ago
-
Police arrested gang of thieves5 minutes ago
-
Thar Coal, suitable for power, fertilizer, gas, diesel generation: Experts5 minutes ago
-
Abductee recovered within 6 hours15 minutes ago
-
Pilgrims excited to embark on sacred Hajj journey under ministry's meticulous arrangements15 minutes ago
-
Railways directs to accelerate efforts for retrieving occupied land15 minutes ago
-
Railways earn Rs 66 bln in nine months15 minutes ago
-
Power Looms Association demands special package for industry15 minutes ago
-
Aimal Wali Khan elected ANP's Central President; Asfandyar as Leader of Movement25 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh25 minutes ago
-
Grocer arrested after tainted herbal medicine claims five lives25 minutes ago
-
Fire erupted suddenly in warehouse in Akhunabad No. 435 minutes ago