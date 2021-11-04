UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Directed IOs To Decide Case In 45 Days

Thu 04th November 2021

Federal ombudsman directed IOs to decide case in 45 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz Thursday directed Investigating Officers (IOs) of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat to decide every case in 45 days.

He said that coercive measures must be taken in case of non-cooperation from Agency (department).

He also said that first notice of hearing proceedings and reply of Agency be issued in 48 hours after receipt of complaint,said in a press release issued here.

He further directed to finalize all pending cases before December 15.

The ombudsman said that due to addressing systemic issues of different Agencies, complaints were being lessened.

He was chairing a progress review meeting of IOs here.

All the IOs from head office Islamabad & Abbottabad attended the meeting whereas, the IOs from regional offices Lahore, Quetta, Karachi, Peshawar, DI Khan and Hyderabad attended the meeting via video conference.

Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Senior Adviser while giving progress of 10 months of 2021 informed 31% increase in receipt of complaints was recorded in Gujranwala, 22% in Bahawalpur and 16% in Lahore.

He said that new regional office of Kharan (Balochistan) had started functioning whereas, two new regional offices were being opened next month at Sargodha and at Mirpurkhas in Sindh.

He said that 83% of cases had been disposed of during the current year.

The ombudsman applauded the performance of IOs and showed complete satisfaction on disposal of complaints.

He directed the IOs to recommend disciplinary action in the cases where serious maladministration had been found.

He further directed organizing meetings with major federal government agencies to address systemic issues, so that maximum relief should be provided to people at their end.

