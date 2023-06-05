UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Directives, NHA Resolve The Issue Of Sewerage In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Federal Ombudsman directives, NHA resolve the issue of sewerage in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional In-charge Federal Ombudsman Office Abbottabad Abdul Gahfoor Baig Monday said that public complaints against mismanagement in federal institutions will be addressed promptly at the doorsteps of the masses.

He expressed these views while talking to the media here said, immediate action against the National Highways Authority (NHA) in response to the complaint filed by Nazir Ahmed, President of the Citizen Traffic Society Abbottabad we have resolved the issue.

The complaint highlighted the prolonged construction work on the Main Manshera Road, causing immense difficulties and distress for the public due to the blocked sewerage pipelines.

Upon receiving the complaint, the NHA promptly initiated measures to address road construction, cleaning and restoration of the surrounding drains for water supply.

On this occasion, the complainant Nazir Ahmed and other residents of the area expressed their gratitude to the federal ombudsman's office and Regional Head Abdul Ghaffar Baig.

Regional Head Abdul Ghaffar Baig stated that the federal ombudsman's office is committed to the timely resolution of public complaints related to mismanagement and public issues in various federal institutions, without any tolerance for delays.

He further mentioned that the office of the federal ombudsman addresses public complaints in all federal institutions within a short period of 60 days without any charges, and after receiving complaints, it seeks responses from the relevant departments to resolve the issues faced by the complainants.

