Federal Ombudsman directs ED Poly Clinic to provide free medicines to citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Wednesday directed the Executive Director Poly Clinic Hospital Islamabad to provide medicines for one month to senior citizens and 15 days to less 60 years of age.

He gave these directions while taking cognizance after receiving number of complaints against Poly Clinic Hospital administration.

He had constituted a team of senior officers comprising Ahmed Farooq, Senior Advisor and Pervez Haleem, consultant to visit poly clinic hospital and submit report.

The committee has submitted its report after visiting Poly Clinic, listening the complaints of patients, witnessing the entire hospital and held a meeting with the management of poly clinic.

The team observed and noted number of complaints of patients including unusual number of outdoor patients, late arrival of doctors, not timely issuance of medicines to patients, less issuance of medicines to patients against prescribed medicines/issuance of alternate medicines, delay in processing of reimbursement bills, great difficulties in getting laboratory reports etc. Team also inspected the Emergency, OPD, Laboratories, stores and kitchen and found unsatisfactory conditions.

The team also listened the problems of the management. The Executive Director, Poly Clinic Dr. Shahid Hanif along with a team of doctors briefed the team about their difficulties in proper handling the patients.

The ED informed that in 1966 the hospital was constructed for only 200 numbers of outdoor patients with 08 Beds but now with the passage of time it has enhanced to 545 beds and receive 7500 outdoor patients daily.

The doctors have number of professional and service issues along with service facilities but the relevant ministries have paid no heed.

After observing the report, the federal Ombudsman directed the management of Poly Clinic to issue medicines for one month to senior citizens and 15 days to less than 60 years of age so that they have not to visit hospital time and again.

He also directed to make SOPs on good hygienic standards for kitchen maintenance, make effective biometric system for hospital employees' attendance, issue verification of medical bills in three weeks.

The federal Ombudsman also directed the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Finance to provide necessary funds and facilities to the hospital along with provision of hiring facility to doctors and resolution of their service issues on priority.

The Ombudsman also recommended for giving the possession of attached government quarters to poly clinic management for hospital purposes so that its service providing capacity could be enhanced.

The hospital management complained against behavior and involvement in corrupt practices of police officials appointed for security duties in hospital. The Ombudsman also issued a letter to the I.G. Islamabad Police with the direction to change security staff on fortnight basis with close supervision.

The Ombudsman lauds the efforts of the management of poly clinic on resolving the immediate issues indicated by the inspection team.