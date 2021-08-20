Federal Ombudsman directs FGEHA to accommodate all left over employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz has directed Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to accommodate all left over employees in the balloting of second phase.

He was chairing a progress review meeting on all the projects of FGEHA here in the Ombudsman Secretariat, on Friday.

He also directed that housing policy, plans and other information should be placed on the website of the authority and update it regularly, so that members may aware on all actions of the authority.

He also directed that all projects which have crossed its completion date should be completed on top priority basis.

He emphasized that whole process of allotment of plots should meet the highest standard of transparency.

The Director General FGEHA while giving briefing on the ongoing housing projects informed that during recent balloting for allotments of plots in sector F-14/15, quite a few eligible members of Cat-I & Cat-II could not be accommodated due to shortage of plots.

He assured the Federal Ombudsman that the left over eligible members would be accommodated in the next balloting of sector F-12.

He informed that the land acquisition award has been given while physical possession of the land is to be obtained shortly. In the context of the cost of plots, he assured that maximum efforts would be made to minimize the extra financial burden on the left over members.

He further informed that 39% development work has been completed in the Green Enclave-I Housing Scheme at Bara Kahu. He said that bridge and main excess from Murree Expressway to the Sky Garden project has been completed and its development work will be started in next month.

He informed that regarding rehabilitation of G-13, road infrastructure, street lights, filtration plants and water works have been completed, however 12 parks and 05 play grounds are near completion.

He informed that in sectors G-14/2&3, 1100 plots have been handed over to its allottees and 60% development work has also been completed.

He further informed that PC-1 of Sector G-14/1 and G-15/3 have been approved by the DWP, its layout plan has been finalized, consultant has been hired and its development work would be started soon.The Federal Ombudsman directed to complete all projects on priority basis.