Federal Ombudsman directs MCI to prune trees, shrubs covering road signs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal Ombudsman (FO) Syed Tahir Shahbaz has directed the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to prune overgrown trees and shrubs covering road and traffic signboards installed on the federal capital's thoroughfares.

Taking notice of the media reports showing pictures of obscured visibility of road signboards due to overgrown trees and shrubs on the roads of Islamabad, the FO asked the MCI to remove them immediately and submit a compliance report within 15 days.

Syed Tahir said the overgrown trees and shrubs covering traffic signs were not only causing inconvenience to the motorists but also hazardous for them, a press release received here on Thursday said.The media report said that such obstructions became very dangerous on roads and might lead to road accidents, as the road users had very short time to respond by observing these obscured road signs.