Federal Ombudsman Directs Regional Office Hazara To Continue Operation With Minimum Staff

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

Federal Ombudsman directs regional office Hazara to continue operation with minimum staff

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahzad Monday directed Regional Office Abbottabad to continue office operation with minimum staff and provide receipts to the complainants.

The instructions were issued in the wake of coronavirus threat.

Earlier to facilitate the masses according to the recent trends Federal Ombudsman has also introduced a mobile application through which anybody can register his/her complaint against any federal government department.

The ombudsman office takes immediate action on any complaint registered through the mobile app by sending the grievances to the department concerned and would also send a confirmation SMS to the complainant.

Prior to the mobile application people could only register their complaints through electronic mail which would also continue, the introduction of the mobile application is a good feature.

The federal ombudsman was also providing various facilities to the complainant and they could register their complaint without lawyers and or representatives and can get access to the office to send their complaints to the departments concerned.

The federal ombudsman does not charge any complaint while the applicants can simply write their grievances and register by themselves, through e-mail or by using a mobile application.

