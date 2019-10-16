Federal Ombudsman directs to implement Prisons reforms recommendations in letter & spirit

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz Tuesday directed the provincial authorities of Balochistan to implement the prison reforms recommendations in letter and spirit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz Tuesday directed the provincial authorities of Balochistan to implement the prison reforms recommendations in letter and spirit.

He said that District Oversight Committee (DOC) must visit jail once in a month and Provincial Oversight Committee must convene DOCs meeting in a month to review the implementation status of prison reforms recommendations.

He also said that psychiatrists and doctors must visit jails once in a month, a press release said.

He was chairing a meeting on the progress of implementation of Jail Reforms Recommendations in Balochistan in his office here.

The provincial authorities of Home, Prison, Parole departments and Assistant Advocate General of Balochistan attended the meeting.

Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmed Khokhar, Senior Adviser Law informed the meeting about the earlier decisions taken in this regard to improve the conditions of jails in Balochistan.

Earlier, the Federal Ombudsman had ordered all the provinces to constitute District Oversight Committees (DOC) in each district comprising the members from all walks of life to monitor the measures taken to implement order of the apex court.

Under these reforms and recommendations, the provinces had been asked for the improvement conditions in jails especially for children, women and destitute/resource-less prisoners.

The representatives of home department informed the meeting that provincial government has sanctioned Rs250 million for the construction of central jail of Loralai from PSDP 2019-20.

He said that PC-1 had already been finalized and the provincial government has released Rs. 8.3 million for the release of five destitute prisoners who have completed their jail term and soon they would be released.

He further informed five acres land has also been allocated for District Prison Qilla Abdullah at Chaman. He said closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and other equipments were being installed in the prisons of Balochistan.

He added that Rs24.5 million had been sanctioned for improvement of jail infrastructures. The sanitation conditions of jails in Balochistan were being upgraded with the help of NODC under Rule of Law programme, he added.

He said that screening tests of prisoners for HIV, HBs & HCV had been completed in central prison Quetta and the same were in progress in the other prisons of the province.

He further informed that 1069 tests had been carried out in Gaddani jail, out of which 20 prisoners were found positive for HCV and 19 of HIV. He informed that an MOU had been signed with the Bolan Medical College for provision of one exclusive ward for mentally sick prisoners.

The Federal Ombudsman directed to ensure regular meetings of DOCs and Provincial Oversight Committees with regular reports submitted to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat.