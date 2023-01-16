UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Disposed Of Over One Lac Complaints In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Federal Ombudsman disposed of over one lac complaints in 2022

The Federal Ombudsman (FO) disposed of 1,5700 applications last year while it received over 160,000 complaints, said advisor to FO, Javid Mahmood Bhatti

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal Ombudsman (FO) disposed of 1,5700 applications last year while it received over 160,000 complaints, said advisor to FO, Javid Mahmood Bhatti.

Addressing an awareness seminar at Govt Graduate Colleges here on Monday, he informed that a complaint was resolved within two months after it is made and a confirmatory SMS is also forwarded to the complainant.

He stated that 17 regional centers of FO were functioning for serving the masses at their doorsteps adding that a citizen can either submit a complaint on plain paper against a federal institution or through an SMS at 1055 besides a WhatsApp message.

Bhatti maintained that the FO was a court for the poor that was dispensing justice without any delay and added that people should benefit from this office.

Principal Chaudhary Abdul Qayyam and a good number of students and faculty members attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Poor SMS From Government WhatsApp Court

Recent Stories

Notices issued to eight flour mills over violation ..

Notices issued to eight flour mills over violation

13 seconds ago
 Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

14 minutes ago
 The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) ap ..

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approves 9 uplift schemes

15 seconds ago
 Five dead in China chemical plant explosion

Five dead in China chemical plant explosion

17 seconds ago
 Funeral prayer of Latif Afridi in Badhber on Jan 1 ..

Funeral prayer of Latif Afridi in Badhber on Jan 17

18 seconds ago
 PPP's victory in Sindh LG polls people's vote of ..

PPP's victory in Sindh LG polls people's vote of confidence: Sherry Rehman

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.