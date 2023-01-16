Federal Ombudsman disposed of over one lac complaints in 2022

The Federal Ombudsman (FO) disposed of 1,5700 applications last year while it received over 160,000 complaints, said advisor to FO, Javid Mahmood Bhatti

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal Ombudsman (FO) disposed of 1,5700 applications last year while it received over 160,000 complaints, said advisor to FO, Javid Mahmood Bhatti.

Addressing an awareness seminar at Govt Graduate Colleges here on Monday, he informed that a complaint was resolved within two months after it is made and a confirmatory SMS is also forwarded to the complainant.

He stated that 17 regional centers of FO were functioning for serving the masses at their doorsteps adding that a citizen can either submit a complaint on plain paper against a federal institution or through an SMS at 1055 besides a WhatsApp message.

Bhatti maintained that the FO was a court for the poor that was dispensing justice without any delay and added that people should benefit from this office.

Principal Chaudhary Abdul Qayyam and a good number of students and faculty members attended the seminar.