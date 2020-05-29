UrduPoint.com
Federal Ombudsman Disposes Off 7000 Case During Ramzan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:38 PM

Federal Ombudsman disposes off 7000 case during Ramzan

The Federal Ombudsman has disposed off more than 7000 cases, and also registered 5248 cases during the month of Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Federal Ombudsman has disposed off more than 7000 cases, and also registered 5248 cases during the month of Ramzan.

It was informed during a meeting of the Investigating and Senior Officers of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat (WMS)held here, said a press release on Friday.

The meeting was Chaired by the Federal Ombudsman syed Thir Shahbaz which also attended by all investigating and senior officers, Secretary Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat(WMS) Dr. Jamal Nasir and other senior officers.

Syed Tahir Shahbaz on the occasion has directed the Investigation Officers to decide every case within the time limit of 60 days.

In the meeting, Tahir Shahbaz was also briefed that during the period of lock down, 34500 cases were registered and 32000 cases have been disposed off.

He asked all the Investigation Officers to facilitate the complainants in all respects by observing complete safety measures against corona epidemic.

He was informed that due to closure of Universities and lack of interest by the gas and electricity distribution companies during corona pandemic, proper replies are not being submitted due to which some cases have been affected the time limit.

The Federal Ombudsman took a serious note on delay in submission of replies and asked the Secretary WMS to call in person their heads of departments immediately over delay in submission of departmental reports.

He said that presence of complainant during hearing proceedings is not essential and their point of view may be taken through telephone or by whatsapp, however, if any complaint insists to join the hearing proceeding, safety measures must be ensured in all respects.

The officers informed on the occasion that registration of complaints and investigation work has been continued by keeping all safety measures.

