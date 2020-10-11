UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Ombudsman Disposes Off 94000 Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

Federal Ombudsman disposes off 94000 complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal Ombudsman office received 104,000 complaints and disposed off 94,000 complaints from January to September, 30.

It was informed during the quarterly progress review meeting of Investigating Officers of head office and Regional Offices through video conference held here on Sunday.

Chairing the meeting, the Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz emphasized the officials for strict implementation of findings and provision of better facilities to the complainant.

He said that even corona pandemic situation, the number of complaints had been doubled as compared to previous year, which evidenced the success of awareness campaign and confidence of the people on the institution.

He was informed that 94% cases had been decided within 60 days.

He was also informed that Outreach Complaint Resolution programme had been revived and the officers had been visiting remote areas for hearing of public complaints and receive complaints through Khuli Kacheries at their doorstep.

He appreciated the performance of all investigating officers up to the utmost satisfaction even in critical situation of corona.

He also review the measures taken for the betterment of prisons in jails and Overseas Pakistanis.

The officers of Regional offices at Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.I.Khan, Quetta and Peshawar attended through video conference.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Multan Resolution Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Bahawalpur Gujranwala Progress January September Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE sends second medical aid shipment to Tajikista ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 6 businesses and warns 1 for v ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed promotes Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei

1 hour ago

Initiative by ‘Mother of the UAE’ restores eye ..

2 hours ago

DFM collaborates with 14 companies as &#039;Launch ..

2 hours ago

Colombia joins World Logistics Passport

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.