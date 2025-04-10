Federal ombudsman emphasises swift relief for public grievances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has said that providing immediate relief to the public is the core mission of the Ombudsman’s office.

He emphasised that restoring public trust in institutions is essential for good governance, and easy access to grievance redress mechanisms is key to resolving citizens' issues.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Sahiwal and addressing the media. The event was attended by Commissioner Sahiwal Division Shoaib Iqbal Syed, Regional Advisor Inayatullah Doula, Vice President of Sahiwal Press Club Mian Waseem Riaz and Deputy Director Yasir Malik.

Qureshi said that complaints from the public would be addressed against all federal institutions, including Sui Gas, MEPCO, LESCO, Railways, FIA, Customs, NADRA, Passport Office and the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI). He added that citizens do not need to hire a lawyer or pay any fees to seek redress.

The federal ombudsman further informed that 25 regional offices have been established across the country to facilitate people in remote areas. Highlighting the institution's performance, Qureshi revealed that more than 226,000 complainants were provided relief in 2024, with 93 per cent of cases successfully resolved.

The ombudsman thanked the media for its weekly coverage and for publishing stories related to the resolution of public grievances, particularly those concerning widows' pension issues.

He added, "Our doors are open to every common citizen." He further mentioned that all of the ombudsman's advisors visit tehsils and districts on a monthly basis to hold open Katcheris, where they listen to public complaints and raise awareness among the people.

“The Federal Ombudsman’s office has helped restore public trust in government institutions,” he asserted.

Commissioner Shoaib Iqbal Syed briefed the ombudsman on the arrangements made in Sahiwal Division to address public issues promptly. Regional Advisor Inayatullah Doula remarked that the newly established regional office will play a significant role in resolving local grievances and encouraged citizens to file complaints without fear. During his visit, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi also met with representatives of civil society, Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce, lawyers as well as journalists, and provided detailed insights into the purpose and function of the regional office.

The establishment of the office in Sahiwal was welcomed by civil society representatives, who appreciated the move as a step toward delivering swift relief to the public.