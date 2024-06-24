Federal Ombudsman Ensures Justice For Pesco Consumer In Abbottabad
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 06:01 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi has led to justice being served for a consumer of PESCI in Abbottabad. Muhammad Waheed, facing a persistent issue with his electricity bill, found resolution through the Federal Ombudsman's decisive actions.
According to the details, a resident of Abbottabad Muhammad Waheed, approached the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman with a complaint. The grievance alleged that Pesco officials had been issuing inflated bills due to irregular meter readings, causing undue financial strain.
Upon receipt of the complaint, the Regional Office initiated a rigorous investigation. Demanding accountability from Pesco officials, they scrutinized the case meticulously. Subsequently, orders were issued mandating Pesco to rectify Muhammad Waheed's bill promptly.
Following the correction of his bill, Muhammad Waheed expressed his gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and Regional Office In-Charge Abdul Ghaffar Beg for their effective intervention.
Abdul Ghaffar Beg, Regional Incharge of Hazara Division, underscored the Federal Ombudsman's commitment not only to addressing mismanagement complaints in federal and provincial departments but also to ensuring swift and decisive actions upon reaching resolutions. He emphasized the Federal Ombudsman's role as a public forum where grievances are promptly and impartially addressed, offering citizens a means to seek redress for their concerns.
This case highlights the effectiveness of the Federal Ombudsman's office in safeguarding consumer rights and promoting administrative accountability in public service delivery.
