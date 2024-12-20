Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Ensures Payment Of Dues For Teacher In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Federal Ombudsman ensures payment of dues for teacher in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi led to the resolution of a complaint by Saika, a teacher from Abbottabad, who successfully received her outstanding dues from Creative School.

Saika had filed a complaint at the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office, Abbottabad, alleging that the school delayed payment of her dues despite her resignation.

Acting promptly, the Federal Ombudsman issued a notice to the school administration. After a thorough investigation, the school was directed to clear her dues, which was duly complied with.

Saika expressed gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Investigating Officer Jamil Ahmed for their efforts in resolving her long-standing issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Ahmed, Advisor-in-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman for Hazara Division, highlighted the Ombudsman’s role in providing swift, free-of-cost redressal of complaints regarding maladministration in federal institutions. He urged the public to utilize the Ombudsman’s services, assuring that complaints are addressed promptly, and decisions are strictly enforced.

Related Topics

Resolution Abbottabad Rashid From

Recent Stories

People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

7 minutes ago
 KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

16 minutes ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

22 minutes ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

32 minutes ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

42 minutes ago
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

1 hour ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL P ..

PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Gu ..

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

2 hours ago
 CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financi ..

CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation

3 hours ago
 New Year holiday announced for federal government

New Year holiday announced for federal government

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Co ..

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan