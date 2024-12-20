Federal Ombudsman ensures payment of dues for teacher in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi led to the resolution of a complaint by Saika, a teacher from Abbottabad, who successfully received her outstanding dues from Creative School.

Saika had filed a complaint at the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office, Abbottabad, alleging that the school delayed payment of her dues despite her resignation.

Acting promptly, the Federal Ombudsman issued a notice to the school administration. After a thorough investigation, the school was directed to clear her dues, which was duly complied with.

Saika expressed gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Investigating Officer Jamil Ahmed for their efforts in resolving her long-standing issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Ahmed, Advisor-in-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman for Hazara Division, highlighted the Ombudsman’s role in providing swift, free-of-cost redressal of complaints regarding maladministration in federal institutions. He urged the public to utilize the Ombudsman’s services, assuring that complaints are addressed promptly, and decisions are strictly enforced.