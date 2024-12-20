Federal Ombudsman Ensures Payment Of Dues For Teacher In Abbottabad
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi led to the resolution of a complaint by Saika, a teacher from Abbottabad, who successfully received her outstanding dues from Creative School.
Saika had filed a complaint at the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office, Abbottabad, alleging that the school delayed payment of her dues despite her resignation.
Acting promptly, the Federal Ombudsman issued a notice to the school administration. After a thorough investigation, the school was directed to clear her dues, which was duly complied with.
Saika expressed gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Investigating Officer Jamil Ahmed for their efforts in resolving her long-standing issue.
Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Ahmed, Advisor-in-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman for Hazara Division, highlighted the Ombudsman’s role in providing swift, free-of-cost redressal of complaints regarding maladministration in federal institutions. He urged the public to utilize the Ombudsman’s services, assuring that complaints are addressed promptly, and decisions are strictly enforced.
Recent Stories
People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024
PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA
MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline
CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation
New Year holiday announced for federal government
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman ensures payment of dues for teacher in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
ISSI in collaboration with Lightstone Publishers to host “9th Adab Festival Pakistan”2 minutes ago
-
People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justice Mandokhel5 minutes ago
-
18th Speakers’ Conference concludes: speakers emphasize need to resolve disputes, common challenge ..12 minutes ago
-
NA speaker issues ultimatum: PAC chairperson to be elected next week if deadlock persists12 minutes ago
-
WPC hosts National Meet 'Poverty has a women's face'12 minutes ago
-
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for peace16 minutes ago
-
Lead by example: Senate Chairman shares attendance formula for ministers32 minutes ago
-
7 illegal medical centres sealed32 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary unity: NA Speaker, Chairman Senate reaffirm commitment to strengthen legislative insti ..32 minutes ago
-
Over 200 B2B agreements, MoU worth $70mln signed with Chinese firms, PM told41 minutes ago
-
PCCR organises Conference on eradication Polio42 minutes ago