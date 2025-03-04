Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Ensures Payment Of Widow’s Pension Arrears

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Federal Ombudsman ensures payment of widow’s pension arrears

The intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Tuesday has led to the release of Rs 231,029 in pending family pension arrears to a widow from Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Tuesday has led to the release of Rs 231,029 in pending family pension arrears to a widow from Abbottabad.

The complainant, widow of Muhammad Rafiq, had approached the Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office in Abbottabad with a grievance against the Controller Military Accounts (Pension) Lahore.

She reported unnecessary delays in the release of her pension arrears, stating that while the CMAP had calculated her pension at 75%, amounting to Rs 17,950, she was only receiving Rs 11,900 in her bank account.

She had also been deprived of the deducted amount over 15 months and was not receiving the correct monthly pension.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office in Abbottabad swiftly took action by issuing notices to the concerned officers at the Controller Military Accounts (Pension) Lahore.

Following a thorough investigation, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi ruled in favour of the widow and directed the relevant department to release her outstanding pension arrears without further delay.

Acting on the orders, the department disbursed Rs 231,029 in arrears and adjusted the widow’s monthly pension to Rs 17,956.

Expressing her gratitude, the widow thanked Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and Rashid Ahmed, Advisor/In charge of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in Abbottabad, for ensuring the resolution of her long-standing issue.

Advisor Rashid Ahmed reaffirmed that the Federal Ombudsman’s institution is dedicated to addressing administrative mismanagement in federal departments and resolving public grievances promptly. He stressed that the office ensures the strict implementation of decisions to provide relief to the people.

He also urged the public to take advantage of the Federal Ombudsman’s services, emphasizing that it acts as a public court where complaints are resolved efficiently and free of cost.

Recent Stories

Police committed to public safety: CPO

Police committed to public safety: CPO

52 seconds ago
 WASA launches awareness campaign on water conserva ..

WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation

53 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Servi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services shortlists nine government ..

10 minutes ago
 Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during car ..

Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival

55 seconds ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in ..

Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

40 minutes ago
 Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan drop ..

Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped

19 minutes ago
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

1 hour ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

2 hours ago
 Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth diseas ..

Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth disease

5 minutes ago
 PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towa ..

PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towards economic stability, prospe ..

5 minutes ago
 KP CS for expediting development projects under SI ..

KP CS for expediting development projects under SIFC

5 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arri ..

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan