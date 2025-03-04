Federal Ombudsman Ensures Payment Of Widow’s Pension Arrears
March 04, 2025
The intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Tuesday has led to the release of Rs 231,029 in pending family pension arrears to a widow from Abbottabad
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Tuesday has led to the release of Rs 231,029 in pending family pension arrears to a widow from Abbottabad.
The complainant, widow of Muhammad Rafiq, had approached the Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office in Abbottabad with a grievance against the Controller Military Accounts (Pension) Lahore.
She reported unnecessary delays in the release of her pension arrears, stating that while the CMAP had calculated her pension at 75%, amounting to Rs 17,950, she was only receiving Rs 11,900 in her bank account.
She had also been deprived of the deducted amount over 15 months and was not receiving the correct monthly pension.
Upon receiving the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office in Abbottabad swiftly took action by issuing notices to the concerned officers at the Controller Military Accounts (Pension) Lahore.
Following a thorough investigation, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi ruled in favour of the widow and directed the relevant department to release her outstanding pension arrears without further delay.
Acting on the orders, the department disbursed Rs 231,029 in arrears and adjusted the widow’s monthly pension to Rs 17,956.
Expressing her gratitude, the widow thanked Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and Rashid Ahmed, Advisor/In charge of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in Abbottabad, for ensuring the resolution of her long-standing issue.
Advisor Rashid Ahmed reaffirmed that the Federal Ombudsman’s institution is dedicated to addressing administrative mismanagement in federal departments and resolving public grievances promptly. He stressed that the office ensures the strict implementation of decisions to provide relief to the people.
He also urged the public to take advantage of the Federal Ombudsman’s services, emphasizing that it acts as a public court where complaints are resolved efficiently and free of cost.
