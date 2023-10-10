Federal Ombudsman ensures Rs0.7m recovery to bank account holder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) In a significant development on Tuesday, the Federal Ombudsman's decision has led to the recovery of 7 lakh rupees from the National Bank Ayubia branch, benefiting the account holder.

According to the details, the embezzlement case involved the bank account of Zahid Zaman Khan, the contractor of Ayubia Chairlift, and this decision brings relief to account holders.

The Federal Ombudsman's office, known for its prompt response to administrative complaints, addressed Zahid Khan's complaint against the National Bank's Ayubia branch, where he suffered a 7 lakh rupee fraud.

After issuing notices to senior bank officials and conducting thorough investigations, the intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi facilitated the recovery of the embezzled amount.

This case highlights the efficacy of the Federal Ombudsman's institution in swiftly resolving public grievances and ensuring justice. Abdul Ghaffor Beg, Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman in Abbottabad, emphasized the institution's commitment to non-discriminatory redressal and the rigorous implementation of its decisions.