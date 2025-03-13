Federal Ombudsman Ensures Swift Justice, Relief For Citizens
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 10:39 PM
The In-charge and Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman Office in Gujranwala, Mushtaq Ahmed Awan, has highlighted the office's commitment to providing swift and effective redress of public grievances and ensuring relief for the common man
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The In-charge and Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman Office in Gujranwala, Mushtaq Ahmed Awan, has highlighted the office's commitment to providing swift and effective redress of public grievances and ensuring relief for the common man.
Speaking to APP, he said that the Federal Ombudsman addresses complaints against 181 federal departments, including WAPDA, Sui Gas, NADRA, Passport Office, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Benazir Income Support Program, State Life Insurance, FIA, PIA, National Bank, and State Bank.
He underscored the accessibility of justice, stating that while his office is based in Gujranwala, he regularly visits the Sialkot camp office to address complaints from Sialkot residents. Thousands of public grievances have already been resolved through the Federal Ombudsman’s platform.
Awan noted that the institution offers a unique advantage: anyone can file a complaint directly with the Ombudsman or through regional officers without requiring a lawyer or paying any fees.
He stressed that the Federal Ombudsman is the only institution in Pakistan that guarantees affordable and prompt justice within 60 days, facilitated by a robust and integrated system. Once a decision is made, the complainant receives the verdict at home via post.
Regarding appeals, Awan explained that a review appeal against the Federal Ombudsman’s decision can be filed within 30 days. Once a decision is issued, the concerned department must comply or seek a review from the President of Pakistan. If a petitioner is dissatisfied with a department’s response, they can directly appeal to the President, as decisions by the Federal Ombudsman cannot be challenged in any High Court or the Supreme Court.
Highlighting the credibility of the process, Awan revealed that 99.5% of the appeals taken to the President of Pakistan have been upheld in favor of the Federal Ombudsman. He praised the honesty and competence of those in the President's Office responsible for reviewing these decisions.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for International Development Coopera ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister
Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on political consultations
UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar
Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR 30 million EIB support
PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Du ..
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal chairs m ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire erupts in Bahawalpur’s jungle2 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab gives Rs. five lac to int’l science competition winner2 hours ago
-
1,710 raids conducted on drug-peddlers’ hideouts2 hours ago
-
Draft proposal for SC Rules 2025 finalized for further delibrations2 hours ago
-
SU condemn terror attack on Jaffar Express2 hours ago
-
Joint operation leads to major crackdown2 hours ago
-
Rs. 1.85m released to pay medical expenses of injured cops2 hours ago
-
PPP distrubuted solar panels among common citizens in Larkana2 hours ago
-
CDA chairman calls on Punjab governor2 hours ago
-
Ceremony marks completion of third phase of drug-free Peshawar programme2 hours ago
-
Man sets himself on fire in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore2 hours ago