Federal Ombudsman ensures swift justice, relief for citizens

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The In-charge and Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman Office in Gujranwala, Mushtaq Ahmed Awan, has highlighted the office's commitment to providing swift and effective redress of public grievances and ensuring relief for the common man.

Speaking to APP, he said that the Federal Ombudsman addresses complaints against 181 federal departments, including WAPDA, Sui Gas, NADRA, Passport Office, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Benazir Income Support Program, State Life Insurance, FIA, PIA, National Bank, and State Bank.

He underscored the accessibility of justice, stating that while his office is based in Gujranwala, he regularly visits the Sialkot camp office to address complaints from Sialkot residents. Thousands of public grievances have already been resolved through the Federal Ombudsman’s platform.

Awan noted that the institution offers a unique advantage: anyone can file a complaint directly with the Ombudsman or through regional officers without requiring a lawyer or paying any fees.

He stressed that the Federal Ombudsman is the only institution in Pakistan that guarantees affordable and prompt justice within 60 days, facilitated by a robust and integrated system. Once a decision is made, the complainant receives the verdict at home via post.

Regarding appeals, Awan explained that a review appeal against the Federal Ombudsman’s decision can be filed within 30 days. Once a decision is issued, the concerned department must comply or seek a review from the President of Pakistan. If a petitioner is dissatisfied with a department’s response, they can directly appeal to the President, as decisions by the Federal Ombudsman cannot be challenged in any High Court or the Supreme Court.

Highlighting the credibility of the process, Awan revealed that 99.5% of the appeals taken to the President of Pakistan have been upheld in favor of the Federal Ombudsman. He praised the honesty and competence of those in the President's Office responsible for reviewing these decisions.