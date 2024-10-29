- Home
Federal Ombudsman Ensures Timely Pension Payments To Widow Of Deceased Army Personnel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 07:26 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) In a significant move to address citizen grievances, the Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, has ensured the timely payment of a monthly pension to the widow of Ghulam Nasir, a deceased army personnel.
This decision follows a complaint lodged at the Federal Ombudsman’s regional office in Abbottabad, which highlighted undue delays by Askari Bank in processing the pension.
The widow reported that, despite the pension being transferred to her name after her husband’s death in December 2023, she continued to face delays from the bank.
In response to the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman’s office swiftly issued notices to bank officials and requested a comprehensive report on the issue.
After conducting a thorough investigation and hearings, Ombudsman Qureshi ruled in favor of the complainant, directing Askari Bank to immediately initiate pension payments. Consequently, the bank has begun disbursing a monthly pension of PKR 28,823.
The widow expressed her gratitude for the resolution of her long-standing issue, thanking Ombudsman Qureshi, Rashid Ahmed (Advisor in Charge at the Abbottabad regional office), and Investigation Officer Jamil Ahmed for their assistance.
