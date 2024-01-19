Federal Ombudsman Facilitates Justice Delivery In Remote Areas Through Khuli Kutcheries
Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM
GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) To ensure accessible justice for people in remote areas and following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi a Khuli Kutchery has organized in Tehsil Ghazi.
Khuli Kutchery was led by Advisor at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad Abdul Ghaffoor Baig at the TMA Office Ghazi, accompanied by Deputy Advisor Khalid Saeed.
More than 300 persons from the local community participated in the Kutchery, presenting complaints against various federal and provincial departments.
The grievances, spanning a diverse range of issues, underwent formal hearings and notices were issued to the concerned departments for prompt redressal.
During the Khuli Kutchery, Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig highlighted that, following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Khuli Kutcheries are being conducted at both district and tehsil levels.
Abdul Ghaffoor Baig also emphasized that, for enhanced public convenience, complainants are welcome to visit the regional office of the Federal Ombudsman for the resolution of their issues.
He expressed gratitude to the public and representatives from unions and councils for their active participation in the Khuli Kutchery.
